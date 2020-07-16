Willacy County reports 30 additional coronavirus cases, bringing total to 410
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. on Thursday announced that 30 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 440.
The new cases included men and women ranging from around 10 years old to 80 years old, according to a news release from Willacy County.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.
