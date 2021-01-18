Willacy County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 32 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,793 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
