Willacy County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

Willacy County on Wednesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, one of which was a backlogged case.

On Monday, Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of four new cases of COVID-19 and one backlogged case according to a county news release.

On Tuesday, the county received confirmation from the state of three new cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,230 cases of COVID-19, according to the news release.