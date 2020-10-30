x

Willacy County reports 8 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Willacy County on Friday reported that eight people tested positive for COVID-19.

Two girls younger than 9 year-old, two women and a man younger than 19 years old, one man in his 20s and a man and woman in their 40s all tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,221 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

