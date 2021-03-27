x

Willacy County reports 9 cases of COVID-19, 2 backlogged cases

By: KRGV Digital Team

Willacy County on Saturday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two backlogged cases, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. 

The county received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services about additional COVID-19 cases on the following days:

  • March 22, 2021          3 new cases
  • March 23, 2021          1 backlogged case and 1 new case
  • March 24, 2021          1 backlogged case and 2 new cases
  • March 25, 2021          1 new case
  • March 26, 2021          2 new cases

The county has a total of 2,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the news release. 

