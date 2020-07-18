Willacy County reports 9 more coronavirus cases, total of 471

Willacy County on Saturday announced that another nine people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy to 471.

The new cases included a six–month-old baby, two girls in their teens, two women and one man in their 40s, two women in their 50s and one woman in her 60s, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.