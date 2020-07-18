x

Willacy County reports 9 more coronavirus cases, total of 471

4 hours 57 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 July 18, 2020 9:53 AM July 18, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Saturday announced that another nine people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy to 471.

The new cases included a six–month-old baby, two girls in their teens, two women and one man in their 40s, two women in their 50s and one woman in her 60s, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.

