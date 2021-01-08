x

Willacy County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, January 08 2021

Willacy County on Friday reported that 9 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,672 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

