Willacy County reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Thursday reported that eight people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Seventy-two people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus this week.
Since the pandemic started, 1,744 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
