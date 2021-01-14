x

Willacy County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

By: KRGV staff

Willacy County on Thursday reported that eight people had tested positive for COVID-19. 

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive. 

Seventy-two people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus this week. 

Since the pandemic started, 1,744 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

