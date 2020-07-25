Willacy County residents prepare ahead of tropical storm Hanna
People in Willacy County are bracing for the impact the storm could have.
Rudy Garza has lived in Raymondville his entire life and he's no stranger to flooding.
He remembers the damage - 24 inches of rain - inside his home after the June flood in 2019.
Frank Torres, Emergency Management Coordinator for Willacy County says they're expecting anywhere between four to twelve inches a rain. a possibility that has them prepping for the worst case scenario.
Watch the video for the full story.
