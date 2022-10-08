Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Northbound lanes of I-69 near Sebastian closed due to car fire
The northbound lanes of the I-69 south of Sebastian are currently closed due to a car fire, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported and crews are currently at the scene, according to a post from the sheriff’s office published Saturday afternoon.
Those in the area are being asked to slow down for first responders at the scene.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County Elections Department sending out mail-in ballots
-
McAllen police chief discusses FBI's 2021 crime report
-
Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says
-
Alligator found at beach relocated to wildlife refuge
-
Cameron County officials focus on hurricane evacuations in emergency preparedness meeting