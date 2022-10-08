Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Northbound lanes of I-69 near Sebastian closed due to car fire

Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office

The northbound lanes of the I-69 south of Sebastian are currently closed due to a car fire, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported and crews are currently at the scene, according to a post from the sheriff’s office published Saturday afternoon.

Those in the area are being asked to slow down for first responders at the scene.