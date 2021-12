Willacy County Sheriff's Office search for man wanted for aggravated assault

Credit: The Willacy County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a social media post, authorities are looking for Jaime Castro.

Castro is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen in Raymondville.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576.