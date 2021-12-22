Willacy County Sheriff's Office seeking footage of suspects in Lasara ISD thefts

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in tracking down suspects accused of stealing a golf cart and other property from Lasara ISD.

On Monday, unknown suspects committed a burglary at a Lasara ISD building. The suspects are accused of stealing a golf cart and an all-terrain vehicle, and causing significant damage to the property.

Both of the vehicles have since been recovered, authorities said.

The sheriff's office is now asking for assistance from homeowners in the area for any surveillance footage from Monday afternoon through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

If you have information, call the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576 extension 4.