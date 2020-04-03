x

Willacy County woman tests positive for coronavirus

Friday, April 03 2020

Willacy County announced on Friday that another person had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to five.

Frank Torres, the emergency management coordinator for Willacy County, said on Friday that a woman in her 30s had tested positive.

No additional details about the new case were immediately available.

