Winter-Texan couple from Canada races home amid coronavirus concerns
WESLACO – Thousands of ‘Winter-Texans’ from Canada are now racing to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bob Ferns, 80, and his wife Jody Ferns, 68, are getting in their truck with no RV and driving straight back to Canada.
The couple says their healthcare coverage will lapse if they don't return.
The Ferns will have to self-quarantine for 14 days when they get back.
"We're not going to any restaurants; we're not even going to stay in a hotel, because we're kind of afraid to go in a hotel, it could be infected," said Bob.
For more information watch the video above.
