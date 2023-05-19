With hurricane season approaching, public recommended to look into getting flood insurance

The Rio Grande Valley has seen a string of severe weather events happening ahead of hurricane season.

Hurricane season begins June 1, and experts say now is the time to get flood insurance.

How much you pay on insurance depends on several factors, including if you live in a high or low risk flood zone.

Insurance agent Valerie Reyna said prior claims will impact how much you will pay to renew your policy.

“They go back on their insurance history, claim history, how long they've had insurance, who they had it with, what type of coverage,” Reyna explained. “If you have claims, they're going to be going up on that pricing when it comes to renewals. So yes, your neighbor pays $600, but you had a claim loss greater, so you'll have an increase."

It can take up to 30 days before your home is covered.

