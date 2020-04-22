With spelling bee canceled, ex-spellers launch their own bee

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

With this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled because the coronavirus pandemic, an online spelling bee started by two teenage ex-spellers will include many of the kids who were considered favorites for the Scripps title. The SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee will be contested the same week when the Scripps bee was scheduled to be held this year, concluding on May 28. The champion will receive $2,500. More than 200 spellers have already registered, including the majority of returning spellers from last year’s top 50 at Scripps.

