WKU, UTEP meet in conference play

Western Kentucky (16-8, 9-3) vs. UTEP (13-12, 4-8)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits UTEP in a CUSA matchup. Western Kentucky snuck past Southern Miss by three points at home in its last outing. UTEP lost 72-53 on the road to Old Dominion in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky's Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed just 68.5 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TAVEION: Taveion Hollingsworth has connected on 25.5 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Miners are 8-0 when they score at least 71 points and 5-12 when they fall shy of that total. The Hilltoppers are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 8-8 when opponents exceed 66 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Miners have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. UTEP has an assist on 40 of 64 field goals (62.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Western Kentucky has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.7 free throws per game and 24.3 per game over their last three games.

