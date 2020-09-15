Woman Accused in Deadly Auto-Ped Crash Out on Bond
MCALLEN – A 23-year-old woman pleaded not guilty following a deadly hit-and-run in McAllen earlier this year.
Elena Cristal Cavazos faces intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death after leaving the crime scene without rendering aid charges.
She’s accused of killing 61-year-old Terence Hicks in a deadly hit-and-run accident. McAllen police officers responded to the 1400 block of west Business 83 on March 26.
Hicks was sent to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Court records state Cavazos was intoxicated at the time of the accident. She had also consumed a combination of two or more drugs.
Cavazos posted bond Wednesday pending her next court appearance.
She’s due back in court in a month for a pretrial and a trial hearing. If convicted, she faces no less than two years and up to 20 years in jail.
