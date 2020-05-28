Woman accused of vandalizing 3 Valley places of worship charged with criminal mischief
The woman accused of vandalizing three places of worship in the Rio Grande Valley appeared before a judge for magistration on Thursday.
Erica Yme Garza, 38, of McAllen was charged with criminal mischief, a state jail felony.
Investigators believe the incident at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is connected to vandalism at Temple Emanuel in McAllen and a Hindu temple in Edinburg. All three locations were vandalized on Tuesday.
Garza’s bond was set at $25,000.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD announces graduation ceremony to take place in June
-
Police searching for man after robberies at Edinburg gas station store
-
PSJA ISD Seniors Killed in Car Crash
-
CON MI GENTE: Clover Elementary graduation parade in San Juan
-
Tamaulipas expands COVID-19 checkpoints to Rio Bravo, Reynosa