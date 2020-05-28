Woman accused of vandalizing 3 Valley places of worship charged with criminal mischief

The woman accused of vandalizing three places of worship in the Rio Grande Valley appeared before a judge for magistration on Thursday.

Erica Yme Garza, 38, of McAllen was charged with criminal mischief, a state jail felony.

Investigators believe the incident at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is connected to vandalism at Temple Emanuel in McAllen and a Hindu temple in Edinburg. All three locations were vandalized on Tuesday.

Garza’s bond was set at $25,000.