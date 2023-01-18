Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges

A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling.

Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An inspection revealed she had an active arrest warrant from the Kennedy County Sheriff’s Office and faces nine charges of human smuggling.

The Mission Police Department took custody of Espinoza. Records show she was released from the Hidalgo County jail on Monday.