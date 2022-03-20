x

Woman charged in connection with 'intentional' auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg

1 hour 57 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, March 20 2022 Mar 20, 2022 March 20, 2022 5:00 PM March 20, 2022 in News - Local
Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A 21-year-old woman was charged with murder in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg over the weekend. 

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office,  Briana Lisset Soria was detained Saturday morning after the lifeless body of a man, later identified as 24-year-old Erick Sanchez, was found on the 1700 block of Clay Street in rural Edinburg.

RELATED: Hidalgo County sheriff: 1 dead, driver detained in 'intentional' auto-pedestrian crash

Officials say evidence indicates that Soria intentionally struck Sanchez with a black Chevrolet Camaro.

On Sunday, Justice of the Peace Jason Pena charged Soria with first-degree murder; bond was set at $1 million.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days