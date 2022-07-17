Woman charged in theft of Pharr EMS ambulance

Isela Escobar. Photo credit: Mission Police Department

A 31-year-old woman was charged Saturday with robbery after Mission police say she assaulted a security guard and stole an ambulance.

Mission police identified Isela Escobar as the woman who stole the ambulance at Mission Regional Medical Center.

A Friday news release from the city of Pharr said that a woman who had been recently discharged from the hospital – now identified as Escobar - jumped into the Pharr EMS ambulance while waiting for a ride and drove off with it.

RELATED: VIDEO: Pharr EMS ambulance stolen in Mission, woman in custody

Escobar “assaulted” a security guard during the theft, Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said.

Video of the theft that was released Friday by the city of Pharr showed the woman pushing away a 69-year-old hospital security guard before driving off in the ambulance shortly after 12 p.m.

“A small pursuit was initiated by several agencies in which she was detained and arrested at 4126 FM 492,” Flores said.

Escobar was arraigned Saturday and had her bond set at $100,000.