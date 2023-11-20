Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter following fatal weekend crash in Pharr

Yozmara Garcia. Photo credit: City of Pharr

A 22-year-old woman is in custody in connection with a fatal crash in Pharr.

Yozmara Garcia was arraigned on charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon following the crash, according to a statement from city of Pharr spokesman Michael Martinez.

Garcia was identified as the driver of a Chevy Malibu that failed to yield the right of way as it exited the Monarch apartments at 700 W. Nolana Avenue Saturday at around midnight, Martinez said.

The vehicle Garcia was driving struck a Ford Expedition traveling eastbound on Nolana Avenue.

A male passenger in Garcia’s vehicle identified as 22-year-old Roel Solis passed away following the crash, Martinez added.

According to Martinez, solos' family said he worked as a detention officer at the Willacy County State Jail in Raymondville.

No injuries were reported from the occupants of the Ford Expedition.