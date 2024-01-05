Woman found dead in Edinburg home

An autopsy was ordered Friday for a woman who was found dead in an Edinburg home, according to the city’s public information officer, Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Valentine Street Friday at around 8:30 a.m. where they discovered the body, and a male who was living in the location.

The male resident is cooperating with police as they investigate the death of the woman, whose identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, Lerma added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.