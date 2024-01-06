Woman found dead in Edinburg home identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated with the victim's name.

An autopsy was ordered Friday for a woman who was found dead in an Edinburg home, according to the city’s public information officer, Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Valentine Street Friday at around 8:30 a.m. where they discovered the body of 64-year-old Susan Lewis.

A male who was living in the location was also at the scene, according to Lerma.

The male resident is cooperating with police as they investigate the death of Lewis. It appears there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death, Lerma added.