Woman found with nearly 7 pounds of Xanax pills at port of entry charged with possession

A 47-year-old woman is in custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in connection to a drug smuggling attempt that occurred over the weekend, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Diana Marisela Loera was arrested Friday at the Brownsville Matamoros International Bridge after she was found in possession of 3,074 grams - or seven pounds - of Xanax pills on her body, according to a news release.

Loera was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending her arraignment.