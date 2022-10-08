x

Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says

1 hour 34 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, October 07 2022 Oct 7, 2022 October 07, 2022 11:35 PM October 07, 2022 in News - Local
KRGV photo

A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

The unidentified woman was walking across the street near Alamo Road and Expressway 83 when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Ozuma.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

Her condition is unknown as of Friday night, Ozuma added.

