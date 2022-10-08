Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says

KRGV photo

A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

The unidentified woman was walking across the street near Alamo Road and Expressway 83 when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Ozuma.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

Her condition is unknown as of Friday night, Ozuma added.