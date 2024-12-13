Woman hospitalized following Edinburg rollover
A woman was hospitalized following a Friday rollover accident in Edinburg, according to a news release.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the rollover at the 3600 block of N. 24th Avenue Friday at around 8 a.m.
The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was hospitalized with no major injuries, the news release added.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
