Woman hospitalized following Edinburg rollover

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A woman was hospitalized following a Friday rollover accident in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the rollover at the 3600 block of N. 24th Avenue Friday at around 8 a.m.

The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was hospitalized with no major injuries, the news release added.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.