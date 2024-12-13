x

Woman hospitalized following Edinburg rollover

Woman hospitalized following Edinburg rollover
4 hours 5 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 11:47 AM December 13, 2024 in News - Local
Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A woman was hospitalized following a Friday rollover accident in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the rollover at the 3600 block of N. 24th Avenue Friday at around 8 a.m.

The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was hospitalized with no major injuries, the news release added.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days