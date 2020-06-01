Woman pulled from car by police says she feared for her life

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A college student dragged from a car by Atlanta police when she and her boyfriend were caught in traffic during a weekend protest over the death of George Floyd said she feared officers would kill them. Taniyah Pilgram said Monday she's still trying to understand what happened to her and boyfriend Messiah Young. Dramatic police body-camera video shows officers shouting orders, smashing the driver’s window, deploying stun guns and pulling the two from the car. Atlanta's mayor and police chief reviewed the footage and said they decided to immediately fire two of the officers involved and put three others on desk duty, pending investigation.

