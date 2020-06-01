Woman pulled from car by police says she feared for her life
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - A college student dragged from a car by Atlanta police when she and her boyfriend were caught in traffic during a weekend protest over the death of George Floyd said she feared officers would kill them. Taniyah Pilgram said Monday she's still trying to understand what happened to her and boyfriend Messiah Young. Dramatic police body-camera video shows officers shouting orders, smashing the driver’s window, deploying stun guns and pulling the two from the car. Atlanta's mayor and police chief reviewed the footage and said they decided to immediately fire two of the officers involved and put three others on desk duty, pending investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive for coronavirus
-
Sheriff's Office identifies 59-year-old man found dead near Mercedes
-
Students on UTRGV campus grounds required to wear face covering
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Martin Farm and Ranch Supply
-
Donors at Valley blood bank being tested for coronavirus antibodies