x

Woman pulled from car by police says she feared for her life

2 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 June 01, 2020 5:49 PM June 01, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A college student dragged from a car by Atlanta police when she and her boyfriend were caught in traffic during a weekend protest over the death of George Floyd said she feared officers would kill them. Taniyah Pilgram said Monday she's still trying to understand what happened to her and boyfriend Messiah Young. Dramatic police body-camera video shows officers shouting orders, smashing the driver’s window, deploying stun guns and pulling the two from the car. Atlanta's mayor and police chief reviewed the footage and said they decided to immediately fire two of the officers involved and put three others on desk duty, pending investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days