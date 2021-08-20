Woman Requests City Fix Curb to Construct Driveway

MERCEDES – A Rio Grande Valley woman is requesting crews cut a curb so she can construct a driveway on her property.

Progreso resident Blanca Munoz purchased a property in Mercedes in early 2016.

She said crews took out one of her fence posts and forgot to cut a curb while working on a road paving project along West Liberty Drive.

Munoz said they wish to start building a home next year.

“I like it. I feel comfortable here. It’s a pretty good neighborhood. I’ve already made friends with the neighbors. It’s nice and my kids love it here,” she said.

Munoz said it’s been three weeks since she called the city of Mercedes. She requested a curb cut be put in-between two spray-painted marks so a driveway could run to her forthcoming home.

The woman told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the city agreed to fix it soon.

“I am disappointed really bad because I felt real comfortable when I saw this property and we bought it,” she said.

Munoz added she and her husband called the city at least twice a week for the last three weeks.

“We’re just trying to get help. But it was just, ‘No, go with public works, go to the city or go back over there,’” she said.

Mercedes assistant city manager Daniel Tijerina said the road paving project has not been completed. He said it’s one of the reasons why they have not worked on Munoz’s request.

Tijerina said he will check the property out himself this week and take inventory of the curb and the lost fence post. He will then forward his findings to the project engineer so the work can be completed in the upcoming week.

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more details as they become available.