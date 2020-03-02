Woman tests positive for virus after release from quarantine
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Officials say a woman who was released from quarantine in San Antonio was brought back into isolation after officials discovered she had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Health officials announced Sunday that the woman may have exposed up to a dozen people at a local hotel before she was brought back into isolation. The CDC says the woman had come to San Antonio last month from Wuhan, China, and tested negative twice for the illness before her release Saturday. The CDC says it's possible the positive test detected pieces of dead virus, which would not be transmissible. Local and state officials criticized the CDC for releasing the patient.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Expert explains factors leading up to explosion at SpaceX site
-
Expert spotlights food poverty in the Valley
-
Before you go: What Valley residents need to know ahead of voting
-
Mission conducts firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
17-year-old accused in Donna murder out on bond