Woman Warns Others of Scheme Using Well-Known Sweepstakes Name

DONNA - Schemers are using the name of well-known sweepstakes company to rip off people living in the Rio Grande Valley.

Winter Texan Lulu Bruner said she was recently targeted. She got a phone call that surprised her a few days ago.

“He said about Publisher Clearing House, because they have a big thing going on all the time,” she said.

Bruner said she is familiar with PCH. She said the person on the other end of the line told her she had won $5 million and a brand new car.

The caller told Bruner they would deliver the money and the car the same day with one request.

“He said, ‘But you got to send us some money so we can be able to come there and deliver it to you,’” she said.

Bruner said she quickly realized he was a schemer. She didn’t give the caller a chance to say the amount and hung up.

“People my age, younger ones even, they hear this and it’s, ‘Oh, how much do I need to send?’ and they’ll fall for it,” she said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS called Publisher Clearing House to ask them about the incident. An automated message warns people not to send money in case they receive these types of calls.

PCH will never call a winner. They’re asking people to disregard any call, letter, email or check from someone claiming to be from the company.

Anyone with questions about the scheme can visit PCH’s website or call 1-800-645-9242.