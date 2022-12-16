Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out

A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve.

Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez.

Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her father’s home is bringing her comfort — a handwritten poem that her sister found.

The poem reads: “To me you will always be my little girl. I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always carry you in my heart."

The poem was found nearly untouched in the charred debris of the fire. Rodriguez said it’s one of the few things her family has of Gonzalez.

“That letter brought me a peace that I will always carry,” Judy said

Judy says she remembers the night her father's home caught fire. Neighbors told her they saw her father trying to put out the fire with a water hose before running back inside to save his dog.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway after man killed in McAllen mobile home fire

Neither one of them made it out.

“The minute that I saw the flames and I saw the helicopter and I saw the roads shut down, that for me was completely different,” Judy said, adding she's looking back on the times she spent with her dad.

“When he would call, I wish I would have just given him another 10 minutes,” she said. “It makes me realize, don't waste time. Don't waste time.”

The family is working on clearing out their dad’s property. McAllen fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.