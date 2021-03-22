Women and the COVID-19 vaccine— medical experts say uncomfortable symptoms are worth it

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows women are more likely to experience harsher side effects compared to men, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez is the medical director at DHR Health and the Edinburg CISD Clinic. She said women tend to report the side effects more often than men.

While women are more prone to autoimmune diseases, which can lead to their immune system to be more reactive, Gomez-Martinez said men and women "metabolize drugs differently" meaning things are broken down at "different levels."

Although the symptoms may be uncomfortable, medical professionals say it's worth it.

"Having these side effects is a good thing," Gomez-Martinez said. "It means your immune system is doing what it needs to. Your body is reacting the way it should and the vaccine is working."