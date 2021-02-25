Worker convicted of sexually assaulting nursing home patient

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A jury in Texas has convicted a health care worker of sexually assaulting a nursing home patient who had dementia.

The jury in Fort Worth deliberated less than two hours Wednesday before convicting 53-year-old Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person. Prosecutors say Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine and provided health care services to the woman, who lived there.

The jury continues deliberations on Nyakeo's sentence Thursday.

Prosecutors accused Nyakeo of raping the then-74-year-old woman in January 2018, and said he was linked to the attack through DNA. The Star-Telegram reports that Nyakeo testified that somebody planted his DNA from a used condom in the body of the victim.

The woman died last year from Alzheimer's disease at age 75.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.