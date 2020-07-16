Workforce Solutions finds new way to help businesses amid pandemic

Workforce Solutions Cameron has a new way to help businesses keep their doors open and help their customers and employees stay safe.

Through federal funding distributed by the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions Cameron has several programs to assist those seeking work.

But with several avenues to use the money, the organization has a new way to help businesses in Cameron County.

"One in particular was funds available to assist businesses that either were struggling to reopen or have reopened but they were struggling to get customers in because maybe they didn't have some safety protocols in place that made the customers feel comfortable coming in," says Henry Castillo, Regional Director of Workforce Solutions Cameron.

Already seeing requests for items like plexiglass barriers for cash registers, WFS Cameron can help purchase supplies as well.

If you're a local business owner needing assistance re-opening or staying open, you can visit Workforce Solutions Cameron's website to fill out an application.

Watch the video for the full story.