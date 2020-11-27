World Cup race in Sochi cancelled over poor piste conditions
KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) - The second-to-last women's downhill race of the World Cup season has been cancelled after poor course conditions cancelled three training sessions.
Governing body FIS says Sunday's super-G will be moved to the Saturday morning slot instead.
The downhill would have been the first World Cup race of any kind held in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics.
If the race is not rescheduled - unlikely since there is little time left in the season - it would mean that Mikaela Shiffrin clinches her third straight overall World Cup title. That was already a formality since neither Shiffrin nor her closest rival Petra Vlhova were due to race this week.
