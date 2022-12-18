Wreaths laid to honor fallen veterans in Mission

Wreaths were laid down Saturday at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

A time to both honor and celebrate the fallen soldiers who fought for our country.

About 3,800 wreaths were laid.

"It's highly important for me," Onsite rep and Veteran George Rice said. "I've spent many Christmases and holidays away from my loved ones in Iraq in Afghanistan and overseas, so the holidays is always a very trying and difficult time. Events like today help bring closure, not just for me, but for my fellow veterans and the families out here."