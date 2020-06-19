Young immigrants land court win but still face uncertainty
By ASTRID GALVAN
The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld legal protections for young immigrants, but its ruling doesn't provide a guarantee that they'll get to keep them long term. President Donald Trump could still try to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants to live and work legally in the United States and shields them from deportation. A divided Congress is unlikely to pass legislation providing a path to citizenship anytime soon. But advocates vow to keep fighting for legislation for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
