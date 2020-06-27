Young novice protest leaders help drive US wave of dissent
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
Young organizers are helping drive the outpouring of protest against racism and police brutality around the U.S. Many have grown up seeing videos about deaths of people of color at the hands of police. The young organizers have native fluency with social media, and are showing how learning and communication can translate quickly into real-life action. In big cities and small towns, both conservative and liberal, they are taking matters into their own hands and bringing together hundreds or thousands of people. They say they don't plan to stop anytime soon.
