News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Bettong the Australian Rat
-
City of Pharr continues to make preparations for Avocado Fest
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New way to get a breast cancer screening
-
Alton Police Chief: Suspect in custody following shooting at apartment complex
-
State has rested their case in "El Gallito" murder trial
Sports Video
-
Week 7 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
Game of the Week Preview: Brownsville Veterans vs. Harlingen
-
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels...
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2