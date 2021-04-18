1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized in Brownsville Fire

BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman on Sunday.

The fire happened at an apartment on “A” Avenue in downtown Brownsville.

Friends close to the woman said she’s in her 70s and was bed ridden.

They said her husband was also inside the apartment when the fire broke out and is now hospitalized.

No names have been released at this time. The cause of the fire is not known.