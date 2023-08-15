1 in custody following shooting in Donna
One person is in custody after an altercation led to a male suspect firing a gun, according to the Donna Police Department.
Police responded to a report of shots fired Sunday 3rd Street on Sunday behind Ron Hoover RV and Marine of Donna, according to police spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, Hooks said, adding that the area is safe.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
