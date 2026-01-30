x

1 man hospitalized following Elsa mobile home fire

By: Karen Lucero

A mobile home in Elsa was declared a total loss Wednesday after a fire destroyed it.

The homeowner and sole occupant of the house was able to escape, but he was hospitalized with second degree burns on his head and arms, according to Elsa Fire Chief Rafael Gutierrez Jr.

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Lito Rosas Street and W. Arcadillo Padilla Service Road.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, Gutierrez said.

