1-on-1 with UTRGV MBB HC Kahil Fennell
Related Story
EDINBURG, Texas -- New UTRGV Head Men's Basketball Coach Kahil Fennell is now at the two month mark of his tenure as the leader of the program.
The Vaqueros finished their first week of summer practice. Click on the video above for more on Fennell and an update on the state of the program.
News
EDINBURG, Texas -- New UTRGV Head Men's Basketball Coach Kahil Fennell is now at the two month mark of his... More >>
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Safe summer swim tips
-
Brownsville ISD approves nearly $562 million budget for new school year
-
ACLU representing Starr County woman arrested over 2022 abortion
-
Missing La Blanca man found dead
-
Valley counties and cities issue disaster declarations following Tropical Storm Alberto