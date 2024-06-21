x

1-on-1 with UTRGV MBB HC Kahil Fennell

By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- New UTRGV Head Men's Basketball Coach Kahil Fennell is now at the two month mark of his tenure as the leader of the program.

The Vaqueros finished their first week of summer practice. Click on the video above for more on Fennell and an update on the state of the program.

