10 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in the RGV

There are now 10 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant on record in the Rio Grande Valley, seven of which were reported on Friday.

Cameron County reported three of those cases and Hidalgo County reported four cases. Health authorities from both counties confirmed that all seven people who tested positive for the delta variant from both counties are unvaccinated.

The four Hidalgo County residents who tested positive for the variant are between 31 and 59 years old, while the three people from Cameron County are between 20 and 34 years old.

4 new cases of Delta variant found in Hidalgo County

According to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, more than 190 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID. Of those hospitalized, 95% of them are unvaccinated.

“There's more evidence that suggests that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Melendez said. “The population of people that are getting infected are the people that are not vaccinated. And the people who are not vaccinated are the younger people."

In Cameron County, Health Authority Dr. James Castillo believes there's close to 90 people hospitalized with the virus.

"We know that Delta has been circulating,” Dr. Castillo said.” I believe one of these cases, the variant testing was from the beginning of July and we're getting the results now."

Channel 5 News confirmed one of the Cameron County delta patients contracted the virus while traveling.

Valley leaders are strongly encouraging all people to wear a mask in public and for all eligible people to get vaccinated.