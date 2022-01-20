10pm Weathercast January 18, 2022

Home
News
Supreme Court won't speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over...
State recommends life in prison for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife
Prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a McAllen man accused...
Hidalgo County distributing space heaters to vulnerable households
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced Thursday...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Jan. 20, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s by afternoon
Visit our KRGV weather page. Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can...
Jan. 19, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-80s
Jan. 18, 2022: Sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Austin Spurs vs RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers snap a three game losing streak with a 112-100 win over the Austin Spurs Click on the video above for...
Edinburg North vs. Edinburg Vela basketball highlights 1-18-2022
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both Edinburg Vela basketball teams...
PSJA vs. Valley View boys soccer highlights 1-18-2022
HIDALGO, Texas -- Valley View Tigers defeat the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El condado Hidalgo distribuye calentadores portátiles a hogares vulnerables
La Agencia de Servicios Comunitarios del Condado de Hidalgo anunció el jueves que está distribuyendo calentadores portátiles a hogares vulnerables. Un hogar debe cumplir al...
El sitio de prueba FEMA COVID-19 Drive-Thru en Brownsville retrasa la apertura del viernes debido al clima frío esperado
Con un frente frío que bajó las temperaturas...
Salud y Vida: la diabetes y las enfermedades cardiacas
No es ningún secreto que el COVID-19 puede...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
10pm Weathercast January 18, 2022
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Jan. 20, 2022
TxDOT provides driver safety tips ahead of potentially icy roads
Valley residents react to website launch for free COVID-19 test kits
Edinburg CISD works to maintain in-person learning
Body found in Brownsville resaca, police investigating
Sports Video
Austin Spurs vs RGV Vipers
Edinburg North vs Edinburg Vela highlights 1-18-2022
PSJA Bears vs Valley View boys soccer
Vaquero drafted to MLS
PSJA North Pitcher Ariella Saenz Signing