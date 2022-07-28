10pm Weathercast July 26, 2022

Home
News
Salary, other pressures driving some educators away, retired teacher says
Rio Grande Valley schools are just a few weeks away from the start of the new school year, but as the new school year starts, some...
McAllen police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
A male person died after he was struck...
July 28, 2022: Small rain chances, temperatures in the 90s
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 28, 2022: Small rain chances, temperatures in the 90s
July 27, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the high 90s
July 26, 2022: Stray showers, temperatures in high 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Cowboys Camp Day 1: Players hitting the practice field
Coverage of the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp continues as players hit the practice field for the first time Wednesday. As far as the workouts on...
Jerry Jones talks Mike McCarthy during Cowboys press conference
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, where...
Univ. of Texas, NAU basketball to visit the RGV
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Destinan 1.2 millones al distrito escolar de Uvalde para asesoramiento de traumas
El miércoles, el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott dijo que su oficina daría más de un millón de dólares al distrito escolar de Uvalde, dinero que...
Ola de calor en noroeste de EEUU será más larga
PORTLAND, Oregon, EE.UU. (AP) — La abrasadora ola...
Líderes se reúnen en Weslaco para una planificación ante la escasez de agua
En Weslaco representantes de diferentes agencias se reunieron...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
10pm Weathercast July 26, 2022
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Abbott announces $1.2 million in funding to Uvalde CISD
New state director tours the RGV
Pressure driving some educators away, retired teacher says
Water being restored on South Padre Island after crews fix water leak
Palmview Police Explorers Program graduates one dozen teens
Sports Video
Cowboys Camp Day 2: Players hitting the practice field
Part 2: Annual state of the Cowboys Address
Jerry Jones talks Mike McCarthy during Cowboys press conference
Univ. of Texas, NAU to visit the RGV
Stevens reflects after signing to NY Yankees as UDFA