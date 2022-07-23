10PM Weathercast June 16, 2021

Home
American Red Cross aiding first responders battling the heat
The American Red Cross is best known for assisting in natural disasters, but they also help first responders beat the heat. Edinburg Fire Department deputy...
3 in custody after Mercedes stash house bust
Investigators say three people are in custody after...
Jan. 6 takeaways: Trump, the riot and democracy under siege
WASHINGTON (AP) — Turns out, Jan. 6 was...
Weather
July 22, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
July 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the triple digits
July 20, 2022: Temperatures in the 100s
Sports
Vaqueros Ace Stevens Signs with NY Yankees
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens , who pitched for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team from 2020-22, signed a...
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados is...
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Palmview busca evitar futuras inundaciones
Tras varios años de inundaciones, los funcionarios en la ciudad de Palmview buscan fondos estatales para resolver el problema. Para conseguir los cientos de miles...
Condado Hidalgo dos muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 883 casos de COVID-19
El condado Hidalgo reportó el viernes dos muertes...
La Entrevista: Camara de comercio Palmview se enfoca en ayudar a negocios
La camara de comercio de Palmview es una...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
10PM Weathercast June 16, 2021
American Red Cross aiding first responders battling the heat
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 22, 2022
988: New suicide prevention hotline launched
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
Hidalgo County fire marshal: Dry grass, lack of rain helped fuel flames...
Stevens Signs with Yankees
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way
Colombian Striker Frank Gaviria's Journey to RGV FC