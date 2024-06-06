10pm Weathercast June 4, 2024
News Video
-
Headstone maker arrested in Louisiana returning to the Valley
-
Edinburg city commissioner appeals judges decision to overturn election
-
Thursday, June 6, 2024: Hot, stray storm, temps in the 100s
-
Lawsuit filed against suspected drunk driver in deadly causeway crash
-
Environmental group announces plans to sue SpaceX over upcoming launch
Sports Video
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship